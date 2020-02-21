|
Mary B. Fahey
Wilmington - Mary, age 89, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Mary will be remembered as a strong, caring woman who loved her family and loved life. She will be greatly missed.
Mary was preceded in death by her son, Michael Fahey.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Joseph M. Fahey, Sr; daughter, Karen Jones (Jim); sons, Joe Fahey (Vicki) and John Fahey (Karen); daughter-in-law, Linda Fahey; 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and special niece, Geri Russell.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 am on Friday, February 28 at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 907 Milltown Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808 where visitation will begin at 10 am. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contribution in Mary's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020