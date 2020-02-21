Services
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
(302) 998-8013
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Beloved Catholic Church
907 Milltown Rd
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Beloved Catholic Church
907 Milltown Rd
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Fahey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary B. Fahey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary B. Fahey Obituary
Mary B. Fahey

Wilmington - Mary, age 89, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Mary will be remembered as a strong, caring woman who loved her family and loved life. She will be greatly missed.

Mary was preceded in death by her son, Michael Fahey.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Joseph M. Fahey, Sr; daughter, Karen Jones (Jim); sons, Joe Fahey (Vicki) and John Fahey (Karen); daughter-in-law, Linda Fahey; 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and special niece, Geri Russell.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 am on Friday, February 28 at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 907 Milltown Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808 where visitation will begin at 10 am. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contribution in Mary's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -