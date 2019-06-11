|
|
Mary B. Page
Hockessin - Mary B. Page, 98, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Christiana Hospice, on Friday, June 7, 2019. Born in Indiana and daughter of Arthur and Mae King, she attended Ball State University following high school, and later, moved to Michigan, where she met and married Paul L. Page, a Navy Aviator. During World War Two, she worked on a rationing board while Paul was a Fighter Pilot in the Pacific. In 1947, they made their home in Glens Falls, NY, where Paul worked as a Chemical Engineer for the Imperial Wallpaper Company and later for the Hercules Chemical Company. They spent eight years in Glens Falls, six years in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, before moving to Hockessin, Delaware in 1967, for the remainder of their lives, working and raising their three children.
Mary was active in the Methodist Church of Hockessin, played on the women's golf team at the Hercules Country Club, and was active in the Big Band Dance Club. She excelled as a mother and homemaker who enjoyed sewing as an incredible seamstress. When her husband retired from Hercules, they travelled throughout the United States and overseas, then started their own business where she served as Vice President. She did extensive genealogy research on both hers and Paul's family trees.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, by all members of her family and by all of Paul's siblings and parents.
She is survived by her three children: Richard S. Page of PA, Elaine Page Benson (Morgan Benson) of Alaska, Lorraine Page Martin (Ray Klair) of Delaware, and eight grandchildren: David Antolosky (Michelle) of Pennsylvania, Danny Antolosky of Pennsylvania, Jason Gaskill (Sharon) of Delaware, Matthew Gaskill (Teresa) of Maryland, Erik Gaskill of South Carolina, Brian Martin of Florida, Amanda Tucker of Delaware, and Brittney Tucker of Delaware, and nine great-grandchildren.
Mary's daughter, Lori, was her primary care giver along with Lori's two daughters, Amanda and Brittney.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from the Chandler Funeral Home, 7230 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, Delaware at 11 am. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home from 10-11 am.
She will rest with her husband, Paul, in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Bear, Delaware.
For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from June 11 to June 12, 2019