Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
New Castle - Mary B. Toton, age 73, of New Castle, DE, died after a brave battle with kidney cancer on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Born in Flushing, New York on November 6, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Wadsworth and Loretta (Costello) Bennett. Mary was a graduate of Marywood College in Scranton, PA, where she received a degree in music education. She made her career as an elementary vocal music teacher.

In her leisure time, Mary enjoyed playing board games and visiting casinos. She loved travelling and taking cruises with her husband. A gifted musician, Mary took pride in playing the piano and making recordings for her family. Above all else, she was a devoted wife, mom, grandmother and friend.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Donald J. Toton; children, Steven Bennett Farrell (Andrea) of Wyomissing, PA and Christopher James Farrell (Mary Pisculli) of Philadelphia, PA; and grandchildren, Luca and Theodora and a third on the way.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE.

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on May 14, 2019
