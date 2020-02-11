Services
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 994-9614
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gildea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Barbara Gildea

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Barbara Gildea Obituary
Mary Barbara Gildea

Wilmington - Mary Barbara Gildea (Moughan) of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully at home on Sunday Feb. 9, 2020. A native of Pittston, PA and daughter of Vincent Moughan and Mary (Mullen) Moughan.

Graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School where she enjoyed her time as a Majorette in the School Marching Band.

Moved to Delaware in 1952 where she was employed at Diamond State Telephone Co. and later at Gildea's Nursery and Garden Center.

A productive member of St John the Beloved Parish she participated and volunteered with Bingo, carnivals, Christmas bazaars plus the lower school reading programs. She also volunteered with Meals on Wheels.

Mary had a few passions she truly enjoyed. One was her Pinochle Card Group. They were devoted players that got together each week to play for over 44 years. She was an enthusiastic fan of Delaware Park Casino, Atlantic City and Dover Downs and had a profound love for Professional Tennis, watching as many matches as she could and even attended the 2009 US Open.

Preceded in death by her devoted husband, Robert Gildea; loving son, Mark Gildea; infant daughter, Eileen Gildea and her great-grandson, Quint Thomas Fay.

She is survived in life by her 6 children, 14 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, February 14 at 12:30 pm at St. John the Beloved R.C. Church, 907 Milltown Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808. Friends may call at the church from 11-12:30. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery.

302-994-9614

delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -