|
|
Mary Barbara Gildea
Wilmington - Mary Barbara Gildea (Moughan) of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully at home on Sunday Feb. 9, 2020. A native of Pittston, PA and daughter of Vincent Moughan and Mary (Mullen) Moughan.
Graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School where she enjoyed her time as a Majorette in the School Marching Band.
Moved to Delaware in 1952 where she was employed at Diamond State Telephone Co. and later at Gildea's Nursery and Garden Center.
A productive member of St John the Beloved Parish she participated and volunteered with Bingo, carnivals, Christmas bazaars plus the lower school reading programs. She also volunteered with Meals on Wheels.
Mary had a few passions she truly enjoyed. One was her Pinochle Card Group. They were devoted players that got together each week to play for over 44 years. She was an enthusiastic fan of Delaware Park Casino, Atlantic City and Dover Downs and had a profound love for Professional Tennis, watching as many matches as she could and even attended the 2009 US Open.
Preceded in death by her devoted husband, Robert Gildea; loving son, Mark Gildea; infant daughter, Eileen Gildea and her great-grandson, Quint Thomas Fay.
She is survived in life by her 6 children, 14 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, February 14 at 12:30 pm at St. John the Beloved R.C. Church, 907 Milltown Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808. Friends may call at the church from 11-12:30. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery.
302-994-9614
delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020