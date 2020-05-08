Mary Bernadette Murphy
Arden - Mary Murphy, age 69, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Christiana Hospital from Pulmonary Hypertension. She was the wife of Ray Seigfried and mother to Peter Seigfried. She was a very caring and supportive person to her family and those in need. She served on Arden's Registration Committee and was involved in various activities at the Church of the Holy Child.
All services will be held with immediate family, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Instead of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Ministry of Caring. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.