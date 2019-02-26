Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rutter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Beth (Lewis) Rutter


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Beth (Lewis) Rutter Obituary
Mary Beth (Lewis) Rutter

Newark - Mary Beth, age 67, passed away peacefully at her home on February 22, 2019 with family by her side after a difficult but courageous 8-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mary Beth was born in Wilmington, Delaware on October 5, 1951, the daughter of Benjamin R. and Mary F. Lewis.

Mary Beth is loved and will be missed by so many who have been touched by her kindness. She was an amazing daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her husband and soulmate of 52 years, David K. Rutter; her beloved daughter, Heather A. Mosca and husband, Kevin; her granddaughter, Brianna; her brothers, Thomas D. Lewis and wife, Mary Beth, and Matthew S. Lewis and wife, Susan; her sister-in-law, Barbara Rutter; as well as several nieces and nephews: Benjamin, Jeremy, Sarah, Kelly, Katie, Brad, Evan, Kyle, Brian, Jennifer, and Mark. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin R. and Mary F. Lewis.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2, at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 am and memorial service at 11:00 am followed by private interment. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate contributions in Mary Beth's name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org/donate or the at .

The family of Mary Beth would like to sincerely thank the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice for their loving care, kindness and support.

To view full obituary, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now