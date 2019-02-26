|
|
Mary Beth (Lewis) Rutter
Newark - Mary Beth, age 67, passed away peacefully at her home on February 22, 2019 with family by her side after a difficult but courageous 8-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
Mary Beth was born in Wilmington, Delaware on October 5, 1951, the daughter of Benjamin R. and Mary F. Lewis.
Mary Beth is loved and will be missed by so many who have been touched by her kindness. She was an amazing daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her husband and soulmate of 52 years, David K. Rutter; her beloved daughter, Heather A. Mosca and husband, Kevin; her granddaughter, Brianna; her brothers, Thomas D. Lewis and wife, Mary Beth, and Matthew S. Lewis and wife, Susan; her sister-in-law, Barbara Rutter; as well as several nieces and nephews: Benjamin, Jeremy, Sarah, Kelly, Katie, Brad, Evan, Kyle, Brian, Jennifer, and Mark. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin R. and Mary F. Lewis.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2, at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 am and memorial service at 11:00 am followed by private interment. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate contributions in Mary Beth's name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org/donate or the at .
The family of Mary Beth would like to sincerely thank the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice for their loving care, kindness and support.
To view full obituary, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019