Mary Black Pritchett
Lewes - Mary Black Pritchett passed away peace on February 13, 2019 at age 98. Born and raised in Milton, Delaware, she was the daughter of Joseph L. and Amanda Black. She was predeceased by her sister, Margaret Rodney and brothers Martin, Joseph, and Herman Black.
Mary excelled academically and graduated in 1943 from Appalachian State Teachers College where she had a double major in Mathematics and Physical Education. In 2017, she was recognized as the oldest living alumnus of what is now Appalachian State University and was invited to attend a home football game where she was so honored. After graduation, she taught at Milton High School until marrying William Pritchett in 1948 and moving to Newark. There she raised her family and taught mathematics at Christiana High School until retirement. She touched many lives during her teaching years and dearly loved her students.
Mary and Bill loved traveling and enjoyed trips to Europe, Alaska, and all across the USA. She was an avid bridge player and a skilled athlete throughout her life, enjoying tennis well into her senior years. In 1991, Mary and Bill moved to Lewes to spend their retirement years. She adored her family and was always ready to attend games to support them in team events. She was a pillar of strength, willing to provide guidance, encouragement and support in time of need and above all, love, kindness and comfort to all who knew her.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Teresa Ford (Jim), son Bill Pritchett (Kris), grandchildren Jacob Ford, Maren Langford (Ryan), Wendy Harrington (Lew), Lenna Miller (Adam), great grandchildren Silas and Reese Langford, Anna and L.B. Harrington, and Maya and Lilah Miller.
Funeral Service will be Wednesday, February 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church, 129 W. 4th St., Lewes, Del 19958. A time of visitation for family and friends will begin at 10:00am.
Donations could kindly be sent in Mary's name to Bethel United Methodist Church, 129 W. 4th St., Lewes, Delaware.
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019