|
|
Mary Breen Donohoe
Wilmington - Mary Breen Donohoe, age 86, of Wilmington, DE., passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019.
Mary was born in Colwyn, PA., the daughter of the late Frank T. and Mary Lawler Breen. She graduated from West Catholic High School and eventually went to work as a secretary at St. Mary Magdalen Church and the Carrie Downie Elementary School.
Mary was a devoted member of St. Mary Magdalen for over fifty years. Her greatest passion was her grandchildren and daughter. Her sense of humor and infectious laughter will be greatly missed. Mary was blessed throughout her life to be surrounded by so very many wonderful friends.
In addition to her parents, Mary is predeceased by her brothers, Thomas, Charles, and Francis, and her sister, Eileen. She is survived by her daughter, Marianne Delany, three grandchildren, Beau, Maggie, and Ellie Delany, her brother, Robert and her sister, Janet.
A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Foulk Manor North for the wonderful love, care and attention they provided during her final years.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 7 Sharpley Road, Wilmington, DE. 19803. A visitation will be held at the church beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 248 E. Chestnut Hill Rd, Suite 4, Newark, DE. 19713.
For online condolences, please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 13, 2019