Mary Burnam Brittain
Hockessin - Mary B. Brittain died on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Cokesbury Village in Hockessin, DE. She was born in Richmond, Kentucky in 1923 into a military family, the oldest of three children. Her parents were Thomas Baldwin Brittain and Helen Bennett Brittain both from Richmond. Her father graduated from the Naval Academy and the family spent their childhood travelling from Annapolis, MD to Coronado, CA and back again several times.
In 1941 her father was in charge of the NROTC at Tulane University in New Orleans. Mary attended Sophie Newcomb College and switched to a business course at Tulane. Pearl Harbor came, her father went to war and her mother took the family back to Richmond, KY. Mary graduated from the University of Kentucky in Lexington and enlisted in the WAVES for a year and a half. She was discharged when the WAVES disbanded after the war. She went back to Richmond and received a Master's degree in education from Eastern Kentucky University. She was a teacher for most of her life.
Mary moved to Ocala, Florida when her parents retired there. She went to the University of Florida in Gainesville to get a degree as a reading specialist and worked with their staff until her retirement. Mary moved to Cokesbury Village in 2001to be near her sister and her family.
Mary was predeceased by her parents, her brother Thomas B. Brittain, Jr., her nephew John Rodes Christie, and her brother-in-law John W. Christie, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Helen B. Christie, her sister-in-law Suzanne M. Straup and six nephews, Thomas Brittain III, William M. Brittain, Bruce B. Brittain, Bryan B. Brittain, Thomas B. Christie, Curtis B. Christie and their families.
The Brittain/Christie family is very grateful for all of the loving care that Mary received from the staff at Cokesbury. Many, many thanks.
A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date at Cokesbury Village. Mary will be interred at the Brittain family plot at the Richmond Cemetery, Richmond, Kentucky.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020