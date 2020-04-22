|
|
Mary C. Booker
Winter Park, FL - Mary Coralyn Booker, 71, formerly of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 in Winter Park, Florida. Mary attended Tatnall School before graduating from John Dickinson High School in 1966. She received degrees from Harcum Junior College and the Philadelphia College of Art. Mary spent most of her professional life in the travel and hospitality industry, retiring from Mark Travel of Orlando, Florida.
Mary was an extremely talented artist, successfully working in multiple media: acrylics, oils, watercolors, pen & ink and unique sculpture employing natural materials. Her work incudes portraits, large scale murals and caricatures. She freelanced as a graphic and advertising design artist throughout most of her life. Mary loved music, especially folk music, the Beatles and the Italian operatic pop trio Il Volo. She played the piano and guitar and possessed a beautiful alto voice. Mary was a person of extraordinary faith, most recently a member of the congregation of Calvary Orlando Church in Winter Park.
Mary loved her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Julian H. and Mary H. Booker of Wilmington. She is survived by her brother, Julian H. (Pete) Booker, Jr. and his wife, Susan Nicholson Booker of Wilmington; her niece, Dr. Hilary B. Booker of San Diego, CA; her nephew, Julian J. Booker and his partner, Holly C. Turner of Philadelphia.
A celebration of life for Mary will be held at the Doherty Funeral Home as soon as gatherings are permitted. She will be laid to rest with her loving parents. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals On Wheels Delaware, 100 West 10th Street, Suite 207, Wilmington, DE 19801 (https://mealsonwheelsde.org/support-us/donate-online/).
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020