Mary C. Naczi
Wilmington - Mary, wife of late Robert F. Naczi, is survived by her children, Marie Michur, Silver Spring, MD, Anne Naczi, Delmar, DE, Barbara Naczi, Frederick, MD, Dr. Robert Naczi, Brewster, NY, and Sister Therese Marie, Round Top, NY; 10 grandchildren; and sister, Mrs. Robert Shumaker, Wilmington, DE.
Wake at Mealey Funeral Home, 703 N. Broom Street, Wilmington, Monday, Aug. 10th from 1 to 3 PM. Requiem Mass at Sacred Heart Chapel, Round Top, NY on Wednesday, August 12th at 10:45 AM with interment in adjourning cemetery immediately following.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.