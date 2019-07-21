|
|
Mary C. Sheridan
Newark - Mary C. Sheridan, age 51, of Newark, DE, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Mary's life centered around her girls whom she would do anything for. She cherished all the memories made with her family especially at the beach and the cabin. Mary enjoyed gardening, yard saling, and watching the beautiful sunsets. She is and will be dearly missed.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Heather Jackson; granddaughter, Alexis Jackson; father, Gary Sheridan; brothers, Gary Sheridan II (Joanne), Gerry Sheridan and Cary Sheridan; sister, Teri Konkiel (David); and nieces and nephews: Amber, Sara, Gary III, and John. She is preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Sheridan.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 2-3 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Mary's life at 3 PM. Burial will be private. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on July 21, 2019