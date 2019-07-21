Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sheridan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. Sheridan


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary C. Sheridan Obituary
Mary C. Sheridan

Newark - Mary C. Sheridan, age 51, of Newark, DE, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Mary's life centered around her girls whom she would do anything for. She cherished all the memories made with her family especially at the beach and the cabin. Mary enjoyed gardening, yard saling, and watching the beautiful sunsets. She is and will be dearly missed.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Heather Jackson; granddaughter, Alexis Jackson; father, Gary Sheridan; brothers, Gary Sheridan II (Joanne), Gerry Sheridan and Cary Sheridan; sister, Teri Konkiel (David); and nieces and nephews: Amber, Sara, Gary III, and John. She is preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Sheridan.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 2-3 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Mary's life at 3 PM. Burial will be private. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now