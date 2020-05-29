Mary C. Stabler
Mary C. Stabler

Wilmington - Mary C. Stabler, age 80, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on May 27, 2020.

She attended Friends School in Wilmington, Delaware and graduated from Chapel Hill School in Waltham, Mass. Mary was a proud homemaker for all of her adult life.

Survived by her beloved daughter Margaret Porter Stabler, brothers John A. Speakman, Jr. of Wilmington, DE an H. Porter Speakman of Matthews, NC, and three grandchildren: Thomas, Benjamin, and Madeline.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, Attn: Jeanette Hayes

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com






Published in The News Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
