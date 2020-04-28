|
Mary C. Steen
Lincoln - Mary Chaloupka Steen, 94, of Lincoln, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
She was born in Milton, the daughter of the late Frank and Bertha (Lukes) Chaloupka.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother: Frank Chaloupka, and her husband: S. Stanley Steen.
Mary was an active athlete and graduate of Milton High School class of 1943 and Milford Memorial Hospital School of Nursing class of 1946, earning her RN degree. She starting her nursing career at the hospital, prior to working with several doctor practices in Milford, and retired in 1988 from the dermatology offices of Doctors Robert and Liz Masten.
Among her true joys in life were entertaining family at holiday gatherings, bowling, sewing, baking, gardening, watching the Phillies, and feeding the birds. Mary was a devoted and active member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Milford.
She is survived by daughters: Linda Williams and husband Dave, Maryann Barr and husband Jim, and Nancy Tribbitt and husband Tuffy all of Lewes; five grandchildren: Stacey Bucolo (Matt), Brian Williams, Matthew Williams (Siobhan), Jayme Webb (Jacob) and Josh Barr (Genivieve); and great grandchildren: Owen, Ryan, Jack, Luke, Cate and another due in July. Surviving also are her brother George Chaloupka of Bridgeville, and his children Kevin and Carlie (Wahl).
In lieu of flowers, any memorial donations may be made to the church elevator fund in care of: Calvary U.M. Church, 301 SE Front Street, Milford, DE 19963.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral services will be private with interment at Henlopen Memorial Park.
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton. Please feel free to submit online condolences to the family at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020