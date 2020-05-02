Mary Carucci



Wilmington - Mary Carucci, age 87 of Wilmington, sadly passed away on April 25th, 2020.



Mary was a kind and gentle person, who was loved by all who knew her. She especially enjoyed the many family functions and gatherings throughout the years. Mary always had a kind word for all her family and friends that she knew during her lifetime. She was a devout Catholic and a lifetime member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.



Mary is preceded in death by her parents John and Julia (DeStefano) Carucci and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is survived by many cousins.



Due to the COVID-19 regulations, services will be private.



CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME



(302)658-9095









