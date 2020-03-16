|
Mary Catherine Sutton
Wilmington - Mary Catherine "Miss Kitty" Sutton, entered the presence of the Lord Jesus, whom she loved and served her whole life, on Sunday morning, the 15th of March, 2020. Over the course of her 96 years, she lived what many would consider an ordinary life, but to her family and many friends, she was far from an ordinary person. She was the loving wife of Charles "Chuck" Sutton for 58 years, and a wonderful mother to seven children, each born in a different state during her husband's 22-year career in the Air Force.
Miss Kitty's life began in 1924 in Moultrie, Georgia, where she grew up and graduated from Moultrie High School in 1942, during World War II. Chuck was stationed at nearby Spence Field and the two met at a high school basketball game and saw each other regularly until Chuck was transferred. A wartime courtship by mail followed and they were married in October of 1945. Over the next sixteen years, they lived in eight states and had six children, with a seventh being born after Chuck retired and the family lived in Wilmington, beginning in 1962. For the next 58 years, Kitty lived in the same home that the family moved into in 1962. She and Chuck, and their children while at home, were active members of Emmanuel Orthodox Presbyterian Church from 1963 on. Their seventh child, Paul, has Down Syndrome, so they were also active in the Delaware Association for Retarded Children to help intellectually challenged children grow to their fullest potential. Miss Kitty was a small and quiet person, but she was also determined and persistent, so working with the organization, she and Chuck were able to help their son, and others, a great deal. Paul began to participate in Special Olympics in his teens, and Chuck and Kitty were active in helping him, and the program, for many years.
Apart from working for a car dealer during the War, Miss Kitty dedicated her time to her family. She was a wonderful wife, living in a well-coordinated partnership with Chuck. She was also a loving, nurturing mother; she and Chuck raised their children with love and wisdom, providing a wonderful example. She supported her children in their education and various activities in many ways and helped them get a good start in life.
Beginning in the late 1950s, the family began camping, often with other family and friends. In 1961, after Chuck retired from the Air Force, they camped their way across the country to Georgia, and then to Pennsylvania. Camping continued until the 1980s, including several trips joined by adult children and families. She and Chuck loved birds and watched them delightedly at several feeders in their yard. In more recent years she was an avid member of the Coffee Break Bible study held at Emmanuel Church.
Miss Kitty is survived by two sons and three daughters. Her sons are Charles and his wife Mary of Uxbridge, MA, and Paul, of Newark, DE. Her daughters are Carol Witkos and her husband Fred, of Newton, NH, Cathy Croft and her husband Jack, of Lansdale, PA, and Mina Adamovage and her husband Marty, of Nebo, NC. She was the loving grandmother of ten grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren, with two more expected later this year. She was predeceased by Chuck in 2004, and by her daughter, Linda Beth, in 1954, and her son, Bill, in 2012.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 10-10:30 AM at Emmanuel Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 1006 Wilson Rd., Wilmington, DE 19802 followed by a service in celebration of Miss Kitty's life at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in Lawn Croft Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Emmanuel Orthodox Presbyterian Church. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
