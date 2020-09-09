Mary Cecilia McCarthy
Newark - Mary Cecilia McCarthy (Mary Ceil), age 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at home.
Born in Wilmington, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Cecilia (Madej) Callahan. Mary was raised on Rockford Road (Forty Acres) where she made many lifelong friends. She was a graduate of St. Elizabeth High School ('60). Mary was a founding member & longtime parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church where she was active with the Women's Group. Until 1991, Mary was a billing clerk for the Anesthesia Department of Christiana Hospital. She then worked as a billing clerk at A.I. DuPont Children's Hospital for 14 years before retiring in 2007.
Family was the center of Mary's world. She loved attending sporting events for her grandchildren & great nephews through the years. Mary will be remembered for her sense of humor, especially being able to laugh at herself.
Mary and her husband, Tom, were members of the Middletown Moose Lodge where they enjoyed line dancing every week for 20 years. They were lifelong Cardinals fans and loved to travel & go on cruises.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Thomas McCarthy, Jr.; her sister, Eleanor Stryzs; her grandson, Tommy Lee; her great granddaughter, Emma; and her many cherished dogs. She was the beloved Mom of Doug McCarthy (Betty), Sherri Latchford, Teresa Smith (Jerry), and Johanna Paris; loving Babchi to her grandchildren, Jessica, Thomas, Matthew, Douglas, and Amanda and her nine great grandchildren; and dear Aunt Mary to her niece, Deb Piekarski (Randy) and her nephew, Tom Stryzs (Beth) and their children and friends
Family and friends may visit from 5 to 7 PM on Friday, September 11 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 AM on Saturday, September 12 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 15 Gender Rd., Newark, DE 19713. Interment will follow at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
