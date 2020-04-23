Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Fry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Christine Fry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Christine Fry Obituary
Mary Christine Fry

Wilmington - Mary Christine Fry (Dougherty) passed away peacefully at home on April 20, 2020. She was 86. Mary is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Keelin T. Fry, Jr., her three daughters Laura Fry, Karen Wisniewski and Elaine Reilly, and her brothers Robert and Patrick Dougherty. She was predeceased by her parents Helen and Hugh Dougherty and her sister Margaret. Mary loved spending time with her six grandchildren Patrick, Benjamin, Keelin, Matthew, Casey and Melina. Interment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's honor to the Little Sisters of the Poor (www.littlesistersofthepoordelaware.org).

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -