Mary Christine Fry
Wilmington - Mary Christine Fry (Dougherty) passed away peacefully at home on April 20, 2020. She was 86. Mary is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Keelin T. Fry, Jr., her three daughters Laura Fry, Karen Wisniewski and Elaine Reilly, and her brothers Robert and Patrick Dougherty. She was predeceased by her parents Helen and Hugh Dougherty and her sister Margaret. Mary loved spending time with her six grandchildren Patrick, Benjamin, Keelin, Matthew, Casey and Melina. Interment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's honor to the Little Sisters of the Poor (www.littlesistersofthepoordelaware.org).
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020