Mary Cleeve Rittenhouse
Wilmington - Wilmington native, Mary Cleeve Rittenhouse (known to many as "Cleevie"), passed away on August 9, 2019. Daughter of Howard H. and Grace H. Mills, Mary Cleeve graduated from P. S. du Pont High School in 1943, and attended University of Delaware Continuing Education Program, American Institute of Banking, and the American Bankers Association.
She started her professional career in 1946 at the Bank of Delaware and retired in 1982 as the Vice President and Director of Human Resources at Delaware Trust Company.
As an avid walker, Mary Cleeve could be seen any time of the day walking one of her numerous dogs. Her love of all animals was well known by those who knew her. She also enjoyed her vacations at Rehoboth Beach where she would do her walking up and down the boardwalk. She was a member of many organizations including Delaware Lung Association, host for the Fort Delaware Society, and the Women's Republican Club of Wilmington. Mary Cleeve was very active in her church as a member of the Board of Trustees and the Pulpit Committee, and also volunteered during their summer Vacation Bible School.
Mary Cleeve was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, David C. Rittenhouse. She is survived by her daughter Anne Ewing, son Ty Ewing (June), grandson Lincoln Ewing (Karen), and three great-grandchildren Amanda, Michelle, and Carter. She is also survived by David's three children, David B. Rittenhouse (Mary), Lynn Green (John), and Kay McDonald (Tim).
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00AM at Emmanuel Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 1006 Wilson Rd., Wilmington, DE. Friends may call starting at 10:30AM at the church. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Emmanuel Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 1006 Wilson Road, Wilmington, DE 19803 or Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019