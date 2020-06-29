Mary Collings
Mary Collings passed away peacefully of complications caused by the Covid 19 virus on 6/26/2020. In her final days, she was lovingly cared for by the staff of 7 South at Liberty Hospital and Liberty Hospice. She was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Felix and Mary Bonk. She is also preceded in death by her son Ken, her siblings Joseph, Felix (Martha), John (Irene) and Hattie (Tom). She is survived by daughter Cindy and her son-in-law Tom, their two children Zack and Carly, and her two grandsons Troy and her favorite, Sean. She also leaves behind many nephews, nieces and their families.
Mary grew up in the Polish neighborhood of Hedgeville and after leaving for a short time, returned to live in her house on Maple Street. There you would find her sitting on the porch watching over the neighborhood. Sean also lived with her on Maple Street and she devoted her life to making sure he was well taken care of.
Mary spent many years in banking, starting with Farmer's Bank at the young age of 16, working at Wilmington Trust and then retiring from Beneficial Bank. She also worked as a waitress with her sister Hattie and sister-in-law, Irene at the Kent Manor Inn and the Wilmington Country Club.
In 2016 she moved to Kansas City to live with her daughter and her family. In 2017, because of health reasons, she moved to Pleasant Valley Manor Care. She enjoyed spending time with her friends Donna and Lavetta. She also enjoyed the activities including bingo, shopping days, happy hours and getting her nails done. Pleasant Valley Manor became a family to her and that was very much appreciated. Her favorite outside activity was making the trip to the thrift store where her grandson Zack worked. She loved shopping and getting the best bargains in town. She was also dressed in her best finds and made sure her hair and makeup were perfect every day. Sean came to live in Kansas City about a year ago and she enjoyed spending time with him.
With the current conditions in our country right now, we will not be having a service. A celebration of her life will be held in Wilmington in the future. Mary loved animals, especially dogs and if you would like you can donate in her name to Waysidewaifs.org, 3901 Martha Truman Road, Kansas City, MO 64137
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.