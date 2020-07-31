Mary D. (Vilone) Silicato



Wilmington - Mary Silicato, age 96 of Wilmington, peacefully passed away at her home on July 27, 2020. Mary was born in Wilmington on November 22, 1923 to the late Alfred J Vilone Sr. and Edna Vilone. She attended St Thomas Catholic School, Wilmington High School and Goldey Beacom School of Business. She started her employment working as office manager of her Father's home building business, Alfred J Vilone Inc. Later Mary was co-owner of Gina's restaurant in Fairfax and Ye Olde Pancake House in West Chester, Pa. She later went on to be the general manager of Penn Oaks Golf Club in West Chester, Pa.



Mary was a devout Catholic and whole heartedly devoted herself to her family. For 25 years she dedicated herself affectionately caring for her husband Carmen after he had a serious stroke. Her family was the most important part of her life. Spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant everything to her. Mary was exceptional at preparing her home cooked meals. Her love of cooking shined through during the holidays and especially during Christmas time. From her Italian wedding soup and antipasto to her homemade lasagna and of course her famous lemon meringue pie made from scratch.



Mary was a very warm and compassionate person who cherished her friendships and was loved by all who knew her. Her kindness and generosity to her family and friends was a part of her daily life. Just to be with and around her was a blessing. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten.



Mary is survived by her children Thomas Silicato Sr. (June) and Sandra Silicato George; grandchildren Thomas Silicato Jr. (Michelle), Robert George Jr. (Jeannette), Maria DiDonato (Mark) and Joseph Silicato; great-grandchildren Tristan, Nicholas, Robert III, Mark, Marissa, Adrianna and Gabriel; sister in law Linda Vilone and many nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents and her stepmother Olga Vilone, husband Carmen Silicato Jr. and brothers Alfred Vilone Jr. and Richard Vilone.



Viewing will be held 10am to 11am Monday August 3, 2020 at Charles P Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, DE 19805. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 12 noon at St Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 7 Sharpley Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. Burial will follow in Cathedral Cemetery Wilmington, DE. All services will follow covid 19 guidelines.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Autism Society of Delaware



