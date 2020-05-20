Mary E. Burns
Newark - Mary E. Burns, age 82, of Newark, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Mary is predeceased by her husband, James (Nip). She is survived by three brothers and three sisters; her sons, James and Robert; her five grandchildren, Robert, Michael, Jennifer, Laura and Danielle; and fourteen great grandchildren.
Mary enjoyed traveling for her bowling trips and visiting as many zoos across the country as possible. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her collections of turtles, snowmen and beanie babies will be remembered by all. Her incredible strength is truly admirable as she was a 29 year kidney transplant recipient.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Kidney Foundation, 1500 Walnut St., #301, Philadelphia, PA 19102.
Published in The News Journal from May 20 to May 24, 2020.