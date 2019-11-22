|
|
Mary E. Daniels
Bear - Mary (Bette) E. Daniels, age 83, died November 19, 2019, with her family by her side. Mary was born in 1936, in Fall River, MA, and raised in Tiverton, RI. Mary was the daughter of Raymond and Mary (MacLean) Eva.
Mary attended Sacred Heart High School and continued her education at Katharine Gibbs College. She met her husband, Paul Daniels, while he was serving in the Navy and married in Newport, RI, in 1956. Mary served as an administrative professional in various branches of the military while they were stationed in multiple locations throughout the world. Upon returning to the states, she worked for Richardson Associates and then Tetra Tech before she retired after 41 years of service.
Mary was active in the Brookside community, organizing events and working as a dispatcher for the Brookside Police Department before moving to Caravel Farms in 2006. Mary loved her New England roots, and every return visit included a stop at Gray's Ice Cream for her favorite coffee milkshake. Although moving away in 1956, people commented on how she never lost her accent over the years. Mary was known for her quick wit and humor. She enjoyed camping, garage sales, auctions, watching the Phillies, and, most importantly, spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by her husband of 64 years, Paul Richard Daniels, their daughters Donna Jean Daniels, Joni Smith (Rodger) and grandson, Lee Smith, and faithful beagle, Trouble. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her brother, Donald Eva.
Services for Mary will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider performing a random act of kindness on Mary's behalf.
For online condolences, please visit
beesonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019