Mary E. Hubbard
New Castle - Mary Elena Hubbard went home to be with the Lord on March 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She retired from ATT as an Account Executive. She is survived by her husband of 47 years Donald Hubbard Sr., daughters, Michael Simpers of New Castle, DE and Theressa (Grady) Scott of Tucson, AZ. Step-daughter, Donna Stevenson, Fort Washington, MD. Six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, one nephew and a great niece. Home going celebration will be held at St. Paul UAME Church, 3114 N. Market Street, Wilmington, DE on Tuesday, March 19, at 10:00 am. with visitation 9-10:00 am. Burial Mt. Lawn Cemetery, Sharon Hill, PA. congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019