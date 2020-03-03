|
Mary E. Murphy
New Castle - Mary E. Murphy, age 92, of New Castle, DE, originally from Delaware City, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Monday, March 2, 2020. Mary was a loving mom and devoted grandmom. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed crocheting. Mary will be dearly missed.
Mary is survived by her sons: John Murphy (Becky), William Murphy (Maureen), and Robert Murphy (Sandra); daughters: Anna Gagnan (Mark), Nancy Carroll (Butch), and Margaret Braunecker (Steve); brothers, Archie Havens and Denny Havens; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Murphy; son, Jeffery Murphy; parents, Archibald and Anna Havens; and 5 siblings.
A visitation will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, from 6-7 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Mary's life at 7 PM. Burial will take place Monday, March 9, 2020, at 1 PM at Hickory Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Mary's memory to Delaware Special Olympics, 619 S College Ave, Newark, DE 19716. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
