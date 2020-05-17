Mary E. Schulte Merrill
Middletown - Mary E. Schulte Merrill, age 90, of Middletown, passed away peacefully at her home on May 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Along with being a mother and a homemaker, Mary was the former owner of the Modern Business Machines. In her spare time, she greatly enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, as well as dancing in her younger years.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Horace F. Merrill; her son, Michael F. Merrill; her grandson, Paul Rizzi; and her granddaughter, Michelle Stafford. Mary is survived by her five daughters, Karen M. Dolan (George), Janice Pawlowski (Al), Donna M. Merrill (Eric Teder), Nancy M. Rizzi (Gino), and Joanne M. Schneider (Gene); her 14 grandchildren; and her 30 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her long-time companion, Raymond Golden.
Due to the current CDC, Federal and State regulations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, services for Mary will be held privately. The family appreciates your thoughts, prayers, and understanding during this difficult time.
The family would like to express their most sincere appreciation to all those from Bayada Nursing and Delaware Hospice that contributed to the compassionate care of Mary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to the American Cancer Society (92 Reads Way, New Castle, DE 19720), an organization Mary contributed to in honor of her sister, Frances Schulte Gaster, or to your favorite charity.
Published in The News Journal from May 17 to May 19, 2020.