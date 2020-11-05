Mary Elaine Manlove
Ocean View - Mary "Elaine" Manlove, 72, of Wilmington and Ocean View, Delaware passed away suddenly with her husband, Wayne on Monday, November 2, 2020. Elaine was a graduate of St. Elizabeth's High School and Goldey-Beacom College, and spent most of her adult life working in some form or other in service to our state. In 2019, Elaine retired after 12 years as the Delaware State Elections Commissioner, a job she was initially appointed to by Governor Minner and later reappointed by both Governors Markell and Carney. Prior to that, she served as the New Castle County Elections Director. Before being selected for that role, she worked as an aide to New Castle County Executive, Dennis Greenhouse, and as the director of New Castle County Community Partnership.
If we were to list out all of Elaine's professional accomplishments and achievements, it would fill this entire newspaper — increasing the voter rolls, modernizing machines, bringing elections into classrooms — but those are not what made Elaine Manlove so incredibly beloved. Elaine brought people together, and she kept them together. She wasn't the life of the party, she was the organizer of the party; and she was content to sit back and watch everyone enjoy being together. Elaine never forgot a birthday, anniversary or really, any milestone that would make a person feel loved or special. Once Elaine was your friend, she stayed your friend, through thick and thin and every election cycle in between. (In fairness, if you were on her grudge list, you stayed there pretty long, too).
Above all else, Wayne and Elaine were devoted to the success of their children. A Catholic education was paramount to each of them and they made every sacrifice necessary to ensure all three sons received one. Elaine would often say the most important thing she passed on was her faith.
While their kids were growing up, there was rarely a weekend they weren't on a soccer field, at a cross-country course, or in a gymnasium.
Elaine and Wayne loved to travel, whether crisscrossing the globe on cruise ships or bus trips to New York to see a Broadway show. She was always up for adventure, and as usual, she brought her friends along with her.
Elaine and Wayne are survived by and will be dearly missed by their beloved sons, Matthew (Meghan), Joseph, and Michael (Mary); and her brother Grant Chandlee (Ruth.) They also had four grandchildren: Catherine, Elizabeth, Margaret, and Finnegan; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Elaine's loss is a shock and will be felt deeply by all of those who knew and loved her. Her family, friends and politics are what made her happiest. She wasn't afraid to fight for the people and causes she loved, and if you were lucky enough to be one of those people or causes, she had your back until the end. She was the absolute definition of loyalty.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth Church, Cedar and Clayton Streets, Wilmington on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:00AM. Face masks and social distanced seating will be required. Due to health concerns, a public viewing will not be held. When appropriate, a proper celebration of life will take place.
