Mary Elizabeth Aronhalt
Greenville - Mary Elizabeth (Heyer) Aronhalt passed away peacefully while holding the hand of her husband Frank on January 27, 2020 at Stonegates Retirement Community in Greenville Delaware. The professional staff at Stonegates provided exceptional comfort to Liz and her family as she continued along life's great adventure.
Born in Cumberland, Maryland in 1935, Liz grew up in Brooklyn and Bethpage, New York. She returned to Cumberland to finish secondary school at Ursuline Academy. While she was at Ursuline, Frank saw her picture in a photographer's window and succeeded with an introduction to the girl who would become the love of his life. Liz and Frank recently celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Liz and Frank have two wonderful sons, Craig (deceased) and Chris, as well as five grandchildren. Chris, wife Kathryn and daughter Paige, Peachtree City, GA; Craig's wife Nancy Kuniholm Aronhalt, Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania; son Todd, Bethlehem, PA, and daughters Nina and Holly, Boston, MA and Mackenzie, Bristol RI. Liz is survived by her sisters Marcella and husband Raymond Wanser, Long Island; and Doris Anne Albrecht, Wilmington, NC, as well as a brother Tom Heyer, and wife, Donna, in Chandler AZ.
Liz and Frank lived a joyful and exciting life, with their adventure starting in Monroe Park (Greenville, DE), then onto Detroit, Louisville, Minneapolis, Princeton, Hockessin, Greenville, DE and finally Stonegates. Many happy times and memories were spent at their vacation homes with family and friends in Bethany Beach, DE and Nassau, Bahamas.
Liz was proud of being an RN, finishing her studies at Prospect Heights Hospital in Brooklyn and Long Island University. Loved by all who knew her, she was the honorary Homecoming Queen at Johns Hopkins University, Frank's alma mater and following marriage, she became active in many local civic endeavors. This included service on the Board of the , the Junior Board of Christiana Hospital, working as a founding member of the Hockessin Community News, the Hockessin Community Club and the Flower Market. She was a long-term member of the Wilmington Country Club and enjoyed being an avid golfer, as well as the many social activities.
Known for her love of all things pink, as well as her dazzling blue eyes, Liz loved her martini, fine wine, raw oysters, and being a 'football Mom' to her two sons. She also adored her wonderful family and close friends, as well as experiencing the world with Frank as his travel companion. England, France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland were all part of her travels, as well as many trips to Asia, including Thailand, Japan and frequent trips to Hong Kong and mainland China.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday February 22 at St. Joseph on the Brandywine in Greenville, preceded by a welcome reception at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, family members suggest a donation to Wilmington Friends School, on behalf of Liz Aronhalt, 101 School Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 9, 2020