Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Manna Christian Fellowship Church
723 E. 22nd St.
Wilmington, DE
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Manna Christian Fellowship Church
723 E. 22nd St.
Wilmington, DE
Mary Elizabeth Battin

Wilmington - Mary Elizabeth Battin, age 69 of Wilmington, died Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019, at home. Mother of Michelle Bowers, Sonja, Lamontte and Shealynn Battin. Sister of Oliver, Jr., James and Dena Battin, and Shirley Bowers. Also survived by 10 grand, and 6 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services 12 noon on Thursday, Sept 5th, at Manna Christian Fellowship Church, 723 E. 22nd St., Wilmington. Viewing on Thursday morning from 10:30 am till service time only. Burial at Silverbrook Cemetery. Prof. services by Ryland Funeral Home Wilmington.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
