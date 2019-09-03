|
|
Mary Elizabeth Battin
Wilmington - Mary Elizabeth Battin, age 69 of Wilmington, died Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019, at home. Mother of Michelle Bowers, Sonja, Lamontte and Shealynn Battin. Sister of Oliver, Jr., James and Dena Battin, and Shirley Bowers. Also survived by 10 grand, and 6 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services 12 noon on Thursday, Sept 5th, at Manna Christian Fellowship Church, 723 E. 22nd St., Wilmington. Viewing on Thursday morning from 10:30 am till service time only. Burial at Silverbrook Cemetery. Prof. services by Ryland Funeral Home Wilmington.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019