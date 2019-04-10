|
Mary Elizabeth Slattery
Rehoboth Beach - Mary Elizabeth Slattery of Rehoboth Beach passed away peacefully at home this past Sunday at the age of 82. She was the daughter of George Alan and Frances Billingsley of Wilmington. Mary is survived by two sons, Kevin and Scott (Frances), sister Carol Niebler, daughter-in-law Cindy and niece Pamela Hurst. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, son Mark, brother Richard and brother-in-law David Niebler. Her proudest moments and greatest joys came from loving her four grandchildren, Jackson, Ben, Brady and Kate and her two grandnieces Taylor and Emme.
After graduating from the University of Delaware, Mary earned a Masters degree in Education from Salisbury University. In her 35-year career, she devoted her time educating our children in the classroom as a teacher before moving into administration as an Assistant Principal at Milford's Banneker School. In 1986 she was Milford's Teacher-of-the-Year. She passed on her gift for education as an adjunct professor at Wilmington University. Upon retirement, Mary became a CASA volunteer—an advocate for children in foster care. As a community volunteer in Rehoboth, she was involved with the VIA, Rehoboth Beach Museum and the Osher Garden Club.
From early in life Mary loved spending time at the family home in Rehoboth Beach. She moved to Rehoboth after retiring and enjoyed winter months while in Gulf Shores, Alabama with her sister's family. Mary also loved to travel and had many memorable experiences while visiting over 70 countries all over the world with her family and friends.
Funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Mary's name be made to Delaware Hospice. Arrangements by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford, DE.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 10, 2019