Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth Wolfe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Elizabeth Wolfe Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Wolfe

Newark - Mary Elizabeth Wolfe, age 95, of Newark, DE, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 12 pm until 1 pm on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Bible Fellowship Church, 808 Old Baltimore Pike, Newark, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 1 pm. Interment will be held privately in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary's memory to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
Download Now