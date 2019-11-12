|
|
Mary Ellen Ewing Cornwell
North East, MD - Mary Ellen Ewing Cornwell, age 65, of North East, MD, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Wilmington, DE, on January 19, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Albert L. and Mary Jane Scarborough Ewing.
Mrs. Cornwell was a dental hygienist and a member of the American Dental Hygiene Association for 44 years. She was an active member of St. John's United Methodist Church, Lewisville, where she served on the Hospitality Committee. An avid baseball fan, she enjoyed watching her grandchildren's softball and baseball games. Mrs. Cornwell loved traveling with her late husband, especially to the mountains of Potter County.
Survivors include her son, William R. Paulette, Jr. (Dayna), Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Alyssa N. Paulette and William R. Paulette, III; siblings, Albert J. Ewing (Terri Lynn), Jane Ann McCummings, and William C. Ewing (J. Tyler), all of Elkton, MD; nephew, Albert J. Ewing, II, and family; nieces, Autumn McCummings and Heidi Ewing; and her extended family at Rodek Dental Arts.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cornwell was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert H. Cornwell.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, November 15, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Churchville Lightning Softball, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019