Mary Ellen (McHugh) Farrall
Newark - Mary Ellen (McHugh) Farrall, age 79, of Newark, DE, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, surrounded by family.
Born in Wilmington, DE on December 26, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Francis Xavier and Mildred May (Walker) McHugh. Mary had a talented green thumb and not only enjoyed gardening in her house and yard, but had a successful career as a floral designer and horticulturist, at both Kirk's Flowers and Leon's Garden World in Newark. Mary also nurtured the lives of many young children through her employment at Sunnyside Day Care and subsequently, in her own successful home day care.
Mary enjoyed many laughs with her friends as a founding member of "The Stitch and Bitch" craft group, was an avid reader and could be found many evenings enjoying a glass of wine while watching the birds from her back deck. She was also active in her community as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and Tri-State Bird Rescue and enjoyed participating in fitness and other activities at the Newark Senior Center.
But Mary was best known for her dedication to family. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Kenneth, Sr.; four children, Kenneth, Jr. (Clare), Bonnie Ossege (Mark), Paul (Lara) and Mark (Gretchen); seven grandchildren, Denise, Molly, Thomas, Peyton, Kenneth, III, Grace and Jack; five great grandchildren, Jackson, Brady, Madison, Charlotte and Violet; sister, Joanne Knox; brother, Francis McHugh; and sister, Judy McHugh. Her family will miss her immensely.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to a charity of their choice.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-368-9500
Newark - Mary Ellen (McHugh) Farrall, age 79, of Newark, DE, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, surrounded by family.
Born in Wilmington, DE on December 26, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Francis Xavier and Mildred May (Walker) McHugh. Mary had a talented green thumb and not only enjoyed gardening in her house and yard, but had a successful career as a floral designer and horticulturist, at both Kirk's Flowers and Leon's Garden World in Newark. Mary also nurtured the lives of many young children through her employment at Sunnyside Day Care and subsequently, in her own successful home day care.
Mary enjoyed many laughs with her friends as a founding member of "The Stitch and Bitch" craft group, was an avid reader and could be found many evenings enjoying a glass of wine while watching the birds from her back deck. She was also active in her community as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and Tri-State Bird Rescue and enjoyed participating in fitness and other activities at the Newark Senior Center.
But Mary was best known for her dedication to family. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Kenneth, Sr.; four children, Kenneth, Jr. (Clare), Bonnie Ossege (Mark), Paul (Lara) and Mark (Gretchen); seven grandchildren, Denise, Molly, Thomas, Peyton, Kenneth, III, Grace and Jack; five great grandchildren, Jackson, Brady, Madison, Charlotte and Violet; sister, Joanne Knox; brother, Francis McHugh; and sister, Judy McHugh. Her family will miss her immensely.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to a charity of their choice.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-368-9500
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.