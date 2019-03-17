|
Mary Ellen "Mel" French
Wilmington - Mary Ellen "Mel" French, age 69, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Born in Pittston, PA on November 24, 1949, she was a daughter of the late John C. and Kathryn (McGowan) French, Sr. Mel worked for J.C. Penney in Prices Corner as a cashier for over 20 years.
Devoted to her faith, she was a member of St. Anne's R.C. Church in Wilmington and sang in the choir. Mel had a knack for cooking and enjoyed using her talent at various restaurants including Del Rose Café and Constantinous House of Beef. She was a fan of Elvis and listening to his music.
Mel is survived by her siblings, John C. French, Jr. (Jan) and Kathleen A. Gibson, both of Wilmington; nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.
A committal service will be held at 10 am on Friday, March 22, 2019, in the chapel of Cathedral Cemetery, 2400 Lancaster Ave, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mel's memory to the Irish Culture Club of Delaware, P. O. Box 3374, Wilmington, DE 19804.
