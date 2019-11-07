|
Mary Ellen Weldy
Newark, DE - Mary Ellen Weldy, age 73, of Newark, DE passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Maryellen was a Beautician and worked for many years at the Crystal Beauty Salon. She was a 1964 graduate of Dickinson High School, was an avid garden loved animals and enjoyed crossword puzzles and many years of doing craft shows.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Walsh; She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Rodger Weldy, her adopted son who was her pride and joy, Corey Cicchetti, her stepson, Brian Weldy, her sisters, Bertie Vincent (James), Patty Longacre (Paul), her nephew, Garry Hitchens (Laura) and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 10 from 1-3 pm at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Pike Creek with a funeral service to follow at 3 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Gift of Life, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123 or to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Dr., Wilmington, DE 19804. To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019