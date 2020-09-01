1/1
Mary Emma Reeder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Emma Reeder

Earleville, MD - Mary Emma Reeder, age 83, of Earleville, MD, passed away peacefully Monday, August 31, 2020. Mary was a loving mom and mom mom who loved being surrounded by her family. They made many memories on camping trips, family gatherings and holiday celebrations. Mary loved scenic rides and going to Battery Park in New Castle. She enjoyed word search puzzles and playing cards. Mary will be dearly missed.

Mary is survived by her sons, Donald Reeder Jr. (Lori) and Tim Reeder (Janet); son-in-law Scott Kennedy; 6 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Reeder Sr., and daughter, Debbie Kennedy.

Services and burial are private. To send an online condolence, visit, www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved