Mary Emma Reeder
Earleville, MD - Mary Emma Reeder, age 83, of Earleville, MD, passed away peacefully Monday, August 31, 2020. Mary was a loving mom and mom mom who loved being surrounded by her family. They made many memories on camping trips, family gatherings and holiday celebrations. Mary loved scenic rides and going to Battery Park in New Castle. She enjoyed word search puzzles and playing cards. Mary will be dearly missed.
Mary is survived by her sons, Donald Reeder Jr. (Lori) and Tim Reeder (Janet); son-in-law Scott Kennedy; 6 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Reeder Sr., and daughter, Debbie Kennedy.
Services and burial are private.
