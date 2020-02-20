Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Beloved Church
907 Milltown Rd
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Beloved Church
907 Milltown Rd
Wilmington, DE
Mary Frances Herkes Obituary
Mary Frances Herkes

Wilmington - Mary Frances Herkes, age 79, of Wilmington passed away at home surrounded by her family on February 18th, 2020.

Mary was born to the late Robert and Margaret (Kauffman) Axford in Sewickley, PA. She earned her bachelor's degree at Marycrest College and her masters in physical chemistry at the University of Iowa. Following her graduation, she worked as an assistant professor of chemistry at Marycrest College in Davenport, IA, and years later at IFI Claims patent services. She also volunteered at the Delaware Museum of Natural History and was a devoted parishioner of St. John the Beloved Church. In her free time, Mary loved reading, embroidering, gardening, and hiking at national parks.

Mary was predeceased by her daughter, Joan Marie Smith in 2017. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Frank E. Herkes; her son, Doug Herkes (Kerina) of Loveland, OH; her daughter, Diane Black (Rob) of Kalispell, MT; her son-in-law, Shawn Smith of Wilmington, DE; her grandchildren, Corey and Owen Herkes, and Justus and Soren Smith; and her sister, Madeline Murphy (Tom) of Amesbury, MA.

A visitation will take place on Tuesday, February 25th 2020 at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808, from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11 A.M. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 256 Chapman Road, Oxford Bldg. #102, Newark, DE 19702. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
