Mary Frances "Brenda" Mesa
Wilmington - Mary Frances "Brenda" Mesa, age 80, of Wilmington, DE, passed away at her home on Friday, September 6, 2019 peacefully in her sleep.
Brenda was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Kelleher Donahue. She graduated from Christ Our King Grade School, Ursuline Academy High School and Fitzgerald Mercy, where she earned her RN license. Post-graduation, she worked at Wilmington General as head pediatric nurse. After taking time off to raise her children, she returned to work at St. Francis as a pediatric nurse and later as an office manager for her husband, Dr. Jose I. Mesa, M.D.
Brenda was truly an amazing woman, with a level of kindness that was unparalleled and a tremendous sense of humor. She was known for her practical advice, her deep love of her family, and for her unwavering faith in God. Very strong and fiercely independent, she lived life on her own terms, right up until her last day. She also gave the most amazing hugs, ones that would ensure that -- even for her children as adults -- everything was going to be fine. Her husband always told their children that the best thing he ever did for them was to marry her, because he gave them the best Mom ever. He was not exaggerating. We are lucky and blessed to have had her in our lives for this long, and her twelve grandchildren were gifted with the most wonderful, warm Grammie. We are all at peace knowing that she is not only with God, but that she has been reunited with her Pepe.
Brenda was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Jose, and is survived and will be dearly missed by her children and their families, Kathleen and Chris Corbino of Wilmington, DE and their children, Joseph, Katie and Vincent Corbino; Dr. Joseph and Jennifer Mesa of Wilmington, DE and their children, Joseph, Julia, and Francis Mesa; Christine and Whitney Wainwright of Ashburn, VA and their children, Phoebe, Charlie and William Wainwright; and Patrick and Kim Mesa of Wilmington, DE and their children Sydney, Alexandra and Madeleine Mesa. Brenda is also survived by her sister Patricia Ham (David) of Wilmington, DE and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Mexico.
In addition to her parents and husband, Brenda is also pre-deceased by her brothers, Michael and Charles Donahue and her sister, Margaret Fleischut.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14th at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 9th and DuPont Streets, Wilmington, DE where friends and family are invited to visitation between 10:00 and 11:00 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Ursuline Academy, 1106 Pennsylvania Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019