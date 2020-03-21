|
Mary Frances Prospero Fox
Wilmington - Mary Frances Prospero Fox of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born on January 1, 1961 to the late Dominic (survivor of the Bataan Death March) and Irma (Eitner) Prospero. She was married to her best friend and love of her life, Tim Fox for 33 years and has 2 loving children, Nathan Prospero Fox and Evan Dominic Prospero Fox. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend to many.
Mary received her bachelor's degree from the University of Delaware and started her career at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Delaware (BBBS) in 1982. She spent the next 38 years at the organization, caring and creating programs for at-risk youth across the state. She was appointed by the Governor to serve on the Delaware Foster Care Review board, a role that she held for 5 years. She was instrumental in creating the first school-based mentoring program for BBBS, which soon became adopted and implemented across all 50 states. Through her hard work and commitment to the community, she became the Executive Director of BBBS in 2011.
Mary loved spending time with her family - relaxing at their beach home, going to local music shows to watch her son, Evan, perform, and hanging out at the Hadley Compound. She loved classic movies, reading, shopping, and going for bike rides. Additionally, she spent her personal time serving as a Big Sister mentor to several children. Anyone that knew Mary will remember her for her unselfish nature, contagious smile, and uplifting personality, all of which made it such a joy to be around her. Mary will be sorely missed but lovingly remembered by so many.
Mary was predeceased by her brother, George Prospero. In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by her siblings, Anna Halverson (Rocky), Richard Prospero, and Deborah Truiff (Jonathan), and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
Mary spent her life helping others and her family would like to thank those who helped her so very much in recent times. They are extremely grateful for the staff of Christiana Hospital, Helen F. Graham, and the nurses of the Transitional Medical Unit. Their compassion and devotion should be commended and will be remembered. A special thank you to Dr. Pete J. Ciamaricone: Mary's angel.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks you to either make a donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Delaware, (413 Larch Circle, Wilmington, DE 19804) or to simply make someone smile and laugh in her memory. Due to current circumstances, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. For updates on the service and to offer condolences, please visit mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020