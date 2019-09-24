Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Silverbrook Cemetery
3300 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE
Newark - Mary G. Ross, age 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

She was born in Lewisville, PA to the late May and Fred Gallaher. Mary graduated from Elkton HS, followed by receiving an associate's degree from the former Beacom College. She worked as a bookkeeper for many businesses in Wilmington, then retired from Christiana School District after 20 years of service. Mary was an active member of St. Marks United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Ross, died in 1992 and her sister Florence Lavestos. Mary is survived by her son William F. "RicK" Ross and a sister, Phyllis Tweed.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Silverbrook Cemetery, 3300 Lancaster Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19805. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Marks UMC, 1700 Limestone Rd, Wilmington, DE 19804. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 24, 2019
