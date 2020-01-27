|
Mary G. Saffouri
Wilmington - Mary G. Saffouri passed away peacefully in her home at age 95 on Jan 24th, 2020 in Wilmington, DE.
Mary (nee Mubarak) was born in Roum, Lebanon on July 9th, 1924 to Saeed Mubarak and Shafika Azouri. She was the youngest and only girl among four siblings. She married George N. Saffouri in 1947 and had two boys, Bassam and Ussama. Mary and George later made their home in Wilmington to be close to their family.
Mary was a loving, thoughtful, and caring person who devoted herself to her family and their well-being. As her family grew and moved farther away, she was determined to visit them and, in the process, discovered a love of traveling and experiencing totally new parts of the world. She was renowned for her cooking, delighting family and friends with Lebanese dishes; her famous spinach pies were even the focus of an article in the leading Wilmington newspaper. She was also a prolific knitter and crocheter, crafting lacework doilies, blankets, cardigans, and dresses that are now being used by her great-grandchildren. She was never idle and even in her later years would immediately offer her help to anyone around her.
Mary was pre-deceased by her husband of 51 years and by her three brothers. She is survived by her sons, grandchildren Eliana (Aodhan), George (Saranya), and Steffi, and great grandchildren Asha, Bobby and Zayna. She will be greatly missed and may her memory be eternal.
We love you, our dearest Mama and Teta. You will be forever in our hearts.
Services will be private for family and friends.
Kindly omit flowers and consider a contribution to .
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020