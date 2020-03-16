|
5/1/1921 - 3/13/2020 - Mary Gula White, passed away peacefully of natural causes just two months shy of her 99th birthday at her home in Stanton, DE in the company of her sons and cats. Mary was born in Wilmington, DE and was the last surviving child of eight children born to Ukrainian immigrants Teodor Gula and Catherina Waszelecko. She worked as an actuarial assistant with Continental American Life Insurance Company and served as a nurse's aide in WWII. She married James White, originally from Perryville, MD on 10/26/1947 and was by his side for forty years until his death on 8/19/1987. She is survived by all three sons, James Kenneth (Sandra), Edward Charles, and John David (Julia). She has five grandchildren, James Randal White, Tracy Erin White Ploessel, Kerry Leigh White (dec.1984), James David White and Jack Robert White and three great-grandsons with a fourth great-grandson expected in August. She was a homemaker who also enjoyed tending her flower and vegetable gardens, reading mystery and romance novels and spending time with her sons, extended family and two cats. Family always came first with Mary and she will be deeply missed by hers. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Maddie & Friends, 330 Pecks Corner Road, Salem, NJ 08079 are encouraged. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
