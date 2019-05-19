|
Mary J. Knowles
Wilmington - Mary J. Knowles passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at her home.
Born in Vineland, NJ, Mary was the daughter of the late Leonardo and Josephine (Gulinello) Locaputo. For over 30 years, she was the parish secretary at St. John the Beloved Church. Mary enjoyed volunteering with the St. Francis Hospital Junior Board, the John G. Leach School, the Easter Seals and the Mary Campbell Center.
Mary was dedicated to caring for her family. She recently celebrated her 91st birthday with many of her close friends and neighbors.
Mary was predeceased by her loving husband, William "Bob" Knowles; her son, Bobby Knowles; her parents; and her sister, Teresa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 22 at 10:00 AM at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 2013 Gilpin Ave., Wilmington, DE 19806. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Cerebral Palsy of Delaware, Inc., 700 River Rd. # A, Wilmington, DE 19809.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal on May 19, 2019