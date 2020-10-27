Mary Jane Flynn
Wilmington, DE - Mary Jane Flynn, age 76, of Wilmington, Delaware and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, passed away on October 26, 2020 following a long and heroic battle with cancer.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland on April 10, 1944, Mary Jane moved to Rehoboth Beach with her family in the early 1960's. She graduated from Goldey-Beacom and began working for Hercules, where she worked for over thirty years, ending her career in executive secretarial roles. She enjoyed many happy years with husband, Jerry, at their home on Marco Island, Florida.
Mary Jane was a past volunteer in St. John the Beloved Outreach. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and treasured cat, Prince. She was a gracious hostess, and a dedicated wife, mother, and daughter.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Theodore "Ted" Wagner and Mary Frances Wagner and her husband, Gerald J. Flynn. She is survived by her daughters, Pamela J. Taylor (Stephen) and Jennifer B. Venkatesh (Vinod). She cherished her role as grandmother to Andrew and Brooke Czajkowski. Mary Jane is also survived by her brother, Ted Wagner of Denver, CO and nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Dr., Wilmington, DE 19804, in Mary Jane's memory.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com
.