Mary Jane Holcomb
New Castle - Mary Jane Holcomb, 93, of New Castle, died May 24, 2020 at Christiana Hospital, of pneumonia.
She is survived by son, Eric Holcomb; sister, Ellen Parks; brother, Paul Miller; cousins, Johnny Fox and Jeanie Coover; a niece and several nephews and their families. She had a long and active life and will be missed.
All services will be private.
Published in The News Journal from May 28 to May 31, 2020.