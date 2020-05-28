Mary Jane Holcomb
Mary Jane Holcomb

New Castle - Mary Jane Holcomb, 93, of New Castle, died May 24, 2020 at Christiana Hospital, of pneumonia.

She is survived by son, Eric Holcomb; sister, Ellen Parks; brother, Paul Miller; cousins, Johnny Fox and Jeanie Coover; a niece and several nephews and their families. She had a long and active life and will be missed.

All services will be private.

Published in The News Journal from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
