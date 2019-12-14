Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Home
3200 Limestone Rd.
Wilmington, DE
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Home
3200 Limestone Rd.
Wilmington, DE
Milton - Mary Jane Joswick, age 66, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 with her loving family by her side.

Mary Jane is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Thomas A. Joswick; her daughter, Jill Stanley (Drew); her grandchildren, Taylor Allston, Kelsey and Karson Kirby, and Haley, Lily and Julia Stanley; her brothers, Robert Novack (Vickie) and Joseph Novack (Johanna); and her sisters-in-law, June Novack and Betty Novack; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Lori Marie Allston; her parents, Ethel (Romanowski) and John Novack, Sr.; and her brothers, John Novack, Jr. and Larry Novack.

Family and friends may visit from 5 to 7 PM on Wednesday, December 18 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, December 19 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.

To view full obituary, visit www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019
