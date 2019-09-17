|
Mary Jane Pfautz
Newark - Mary Jane Pfautz, age 95, of Newark, DE, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. Jane proudly served in the US Navy as a medical technologist. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, she was passionate about her career as a vocational rehabilitation counselor and was recognized as the Counselor of the Year in Delaware. She was an enthusiastic fan of the University of Delaware football team. Jane also proudly served as a Girl Scout leader. She loved helping others. Jane's favorite time was when she was with her family. She attended all her grandchildren's sporting and school events. Jane will be dearly missed.
Jane is survived by her daughters, Jan Parisi (Joe) and Susan Coffing (Bill); and grandchildren: Samantha Dryden (Wade), Christopher Jones, Tyler, Zoe, Nathan, and Zach Coffing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Pfautz.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Newark United Methodist Church, 69 E. Main St., Newark, DE 19711 followed by a service in celebration of Jane's life at 11 AM. To celebrate Jane, people are invited to wear bright colors. Burial will be private at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or The Delaware Humane Society, 701 A St., Wilmington, DE 19801. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
