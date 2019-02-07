Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
Mary Jean Henderson Obituary
Mary Jean Henderson

Newark - Mary Jean Henderson, age 70, of Newark, DE, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE. Interment will be held privately.

Mary Jean is survived by her daughters, Sheri Edwards (Russ) of Elkton, MD and Wendy Henderson of Newark, DE.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 7, 2019
