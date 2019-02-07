|
|
Mary Jean Henderson
Newark - Mary Jean Henderson, age 70, of Newark, DE, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE. Interment will be held privately.
Mary Jean is survived by her daughters, Sheri Edwards (Russ) of Elkton, MD and Wendy Henderson of Newark, DE.
