|
|
Mary Kelley Conaway Beyer
Hockessin - August 7, 1925-September 8, 2019
Resident of Hockessin, DE
Mary Kelley Conaway Beyer peacefully passed away at the age of 94 on September 8 at Cokesbury Village where she had been living for the last twelve years. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Ross Kelley Conaway and Nelle Beach Conaway. She grew up in Mt. Lebanon, PA where she was a cheerleader and valedictorian of her 1942 high school class. At 17 she attended college at University of Wisconsin, Madison, majoring in Chemistry and joining Delta Gamma Sorority. It was in Chemistry classes she met James Nicholas Beyer and fell in love. They shared stories of sailing dates where they were becalmed on Lake Mendota, making them miss curfew. But these were war years; so that when Jim graduated in 1944, he immediately enlisted in the Navy, and Mary joined him in Boston for a brief time to get married before Jim was deployed to New Mexico to work on the Manhattan Project. Her education was put on hold when their first daughter Kelley was born. Towards the end of the war, Mary returned to college to earn her BS degree in Chemistry at the University of Pittsburgh while living with her parents. After the war, Jim worked for DuPont, so Mary became an expert at packing up the family, moving, and resettling while raising three children. They lived in Gary, IN; Cleveland, OH; and Pittsburgh, PA, always returning to Wilmington after each move. As a mother she was busy with PTA, church activities, Girl Scout Troop Leadership, and American Field Service activities. In 1970 the family hosted an Austrian student, Werner Kershbaum. The close family bond that was formed that year has continued until today. In 1968 she returned to college again, this time to earn her Masters Degree in Education at the University of Delaware. Upon graduating, she taught high school math and a new class—computer science—at McKean High School. Later she worked for DuPont at Louviers in that new field of computer programming. When Jim was transferred to Pittsburgh, PA, she retired.
Throughout her adult life she and Jim played golf, always striving to perfect their game and teaching their children if not the perfect swing, at least good golf etiquette. As retirees, they returned to something they shared on their first dates—sailing. After purchasing a small sailboat, they explored the Chesapeake near Havre de Grace, MD, and later they joined a sailing club in New Castle. But Mary's passion was duplicate bridge. She played so competitively that she earned her National Master rank in The American Contract Bridge League and was thrilled to win a Delaware State partner tournament.
Mary was a life-long supporter of education. She was a member of the American Association of University Women for over 50 years, serving in several roles, including the scholarship committee. She donated a room in her husband's name for the New Castle County Brandywine Hundred Library building campaign. And she financed all five of her grandchildren's college educations. She also used her math skills, serving as a financial secretary for Concord Presbyterian Church, the church the family attended for fifty years.
Mary was preceded in death by Jim, her loving husband of 55 years, and by her sister, Ruth Riddell of Orinda, CA. She is survived by her three children, R. Kelley Bonn (Walter, deceased) of West Hartford, CT; Mary Sue Kuzak (Dennis) of Lafayette, CA and J. Nicholas Beyer Jr. (Nancy) of Parker, CO. She has five grandchildren Derek Kuzak (Kim) of Belleview, WA, Lara Bonn (Matthew Socks) of Burlington, VT, Kelley Kuzak Bayer (Eddy) of Benicia, CA, Elizabeth Beyer of Columbus, Ohio, Carl Beyer (Ellen) of Littleton, CO, and five great grandchildren. She left her mark on all of us with her strong support of education, her love of theater, her "rah-rah" cheerleader enthusiasm for football, her cut-throat bridge, and her enjoyment of happy hour while socializing with friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AAUW to help fund college scholarships for New Castle County women through donations to AAUW Wilmington, DE Scholarship and Memorial Fund, 1800 Fairfax Blvd., Wilmington, DE 19803 or to the Memorial Fund at Concord Presbyterian Church, 1800 Fairfax Blvd., Wilmington DE 19803.
A celebration of her life will be held in the auditorium of Cokesbury Village, 726 Loveville Rd., Hockessin, DE at 11:00 on Monday, October 14.
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 6, 2019