Mary King Moffett
Wilmington - Mary E. Moffett of Woodcrest died on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the age of 100 in the comfort of her home.
Mary was born on June 29, 1920 in Wilmington, Delaware. She was the daughter of Timothy and Nora King. Mary was a homemaker, loving wife and mother. She was a parishioner of St. Matthew's Catholic Church, a graduate of St. Paul's Commercial and Wilmington High School. She worked for Bell Telephone and Atlas Company prior to her marriage.
Mary was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, James C. Moffett, Jr. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Nora Allison and Sarah Biebel.
Mary is survived by her sister, Margaret Dewson of Wilmington; her two sons, Robert T. Moffett of Wilmington and James C. Moffett, III of Chester Springs, PA; two grandchildren, Lee Erin Preininger of Wilmington and Jason E. Moffett of Wilmington; four great-grandchildren.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be held privately.
The family would like to thank Delaware Hospice for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to St. Matthew's Parish, 1013 E. Newport Pike, Wilmington, DE 19804 or Corpus Christi Parish, 905 New Road, Wilmington, DE 19805.
